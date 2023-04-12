Foreign exchange can be earned by increasing fish production, says Magsi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :South Punjab Secretariat has intensified activities to promote the fisheries sector with the beginning of fish breading season.

Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries South Punjab, Sarfraz Khan Magsi, visited district Bahawalnagar and Mian Channu in this regard on Wednesday.

Director General Wildlife and Fisheries was also accompanied by him.

Secretary Fisheries South Punjab reviewed the fish breeding and seed production activities in Minchanabad and Hashilpur.

He visited the under construction fish hatchery at a cost of Rs 72 million in Minchanabad and inaugurated the training for the hatchery managers on increasing the productivity of tilapia.

Addressing the opening ceremony, he said that the whole world was facing shortage of food while foreign exchange could be earned by increasing fish production and its export.

Mr Sarfraz urged the fish farmers to get benefit from the technical assistance provided by the Fisheries department.