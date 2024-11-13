Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 13, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 15, 2024

USD 277.

8529

GBP 355.9018

EUR 295.3576

JPY 1.8071

APP/as/

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen November Market

