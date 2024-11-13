Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 13, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 15, 2024
USD 277.
8529
GBP 355.9018
EUR 295.3576
JPY 1.8071
