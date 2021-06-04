UrduPoint.com
Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise To $ 272 Million: Gill

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:51 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that foreign exchange reserves have increased to $ 272 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that foreign exchange reserves have increased to $ 272 million.

In a tweet, he said that readymade garments exports were increased by 296 percent which was reached $ 243 million on April 21.

He said that the corrupt opposition alliance will continue to spread negative propaganda and attacks on the economy, but the country will continue to move forward on the path of progress and prosperity.

He expressed the hope that more good news will continue to come for Pakistanis.

