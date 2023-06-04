PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :International relations and political experts here Sunday termed the visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the brotherly country Turkiya was highly successful that would lead bilateral relations including trade between the two brotherly countries to a new height.

They said the Prime Minister's visit to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Turkish President was the right decision that would further cement trade, economic and bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations.

Former Ambassador, Manzoorul Haq said that the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the oath-taking ceremony of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his historic welcome, passed a strong message before the world that both countries have immense respect and warmth for each other besides highly valued its deep-rooted relations.

He said there was an almost commonality of views between the two countries on regional and international issues, adding President Erdogan had visited Pakistan several times that showed his immense love for our people.

Talking to APP, Ambassador Manzoor said there was a great scope of increasing trade and economic ties in agriculture, Information technology, construction, communication and energy between both of the countries.

Ambassador Manzoor maintained that the target of increasing bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Turkiye to $5 billion annually over the next three years was very much achievable through enhanced cooperation and incentives to investers.

He said that exciting opportunities between the two brotherly countries were emerged for mutual collaboration especially after the historic Trade-in-Goods Agreement between Pakistan & Turkiye became operational on May 31, 2023.

Manzoor said that now it was upto companies of both the countries to take advantage of each others economic and trade potential in the wake of the said agreement.

Ikhtair Wali Khan, PMN KP spokesman and former Member Provincial Assembly said that our Prime Minister's visit to Turkiya being highly successful was prominently highlighted by the Turkish media.

He said both the countries have helped each others in testing times including natural calamities, floods and earthquakes.

He said that one side our premier was trying to bring foreign investment to Pakistan while on the other hands Imran Khan was trying to create hurdle in way of foreign investment by creating law and order situation in the country.

Wali said May 9 vandalism had drawn a red line between political parties supporting democracy and elements wanted to achieve political objectives through roiting and ransacking of the government and private properties through rioters, planners and abbetters.

He said attacks on defense installations and statues of defenders of Pakistan has exposed the wicked faces of the attackers and negative designs of PTI.

Wali said it was unprecedented that violent protests and attacks on defense installations were made by horde of a political party after arrest of Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan should seriously think about his ill politics that why founding leaders including former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Sindh PTI President Ali Zaidi, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, Shereen Mazair and many others stalwarts resigned from PTI.

Ikhtair Wali Khan said that horde of PTI workers even did not spare Radio Pakistan Peshawar building and burnt it to ashes on May 10, showing no regards for culture heritage and media.

Senior economist Sumbal Riaz congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his sucessful visit to Turkiya and termed it historic.

She said both the countries have tied in religous bonds and supported each others viewpoints on all regional and international forums.

She underscored the need of exchange of visit between bankers, SMEs and traders besides increasing investment in construction and infrastructure development.