Foreign experts team visits plane crash site

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :An investigative 11-member team of experts of an airbus company on Tuesday visited the incident site of PIA's PK flight number 8303 crash to find out the causes of tragic plane crash at Model Colony here.

The foreign experts team had earlier arrived from Franch to Karachi on Tuesday morning.

The team reviewed the wreckages of the plane at the site which claimed 97 lives and injured many. The team collected the evidences and also went around to the damaged houses affeced by the plane crash.

On the occasion, Aircraft Accident Investigation board (AAIB) members also briefed the expertsabout the plane crash.