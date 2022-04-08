UrduPoint.com

Foreign Forces Wished To Undermine Country's Sovereignty To Face Defeat: Rasheed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Foreign forces wished to undermine country's sovereignty to face defeat: Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said that foreign forces that wished to undermine our sovereignty, integrity and impartiality would face defeat

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said that foreign forces that wished to undermine our sovereignty, integrity and impartiality would face defeat.

Talking to media persons here, he said everyone had exposed in 'No Confidence Motion' against Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

The prime minister would address the nation at evening, he added.

The minister said he had already suggested three months ago to tender resignation and suggested for holding early general elections. He said he was right when he advised for imposing governor's rule and emergency in the country and dissolution of the assembly.

He was of the views that we should tender en-mass resignation from the assemblies. "We should come out against those people who became stooge of imperialistic forces and exposed their real face before the nation," he said.

