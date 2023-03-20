UrduPoint.com

'Foreign-funded Campaign' Against Army, COAS Intolerable: CM Bizenjo

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 10:57 PM

'Foreign-funded campaign' against Army, COAS intolerable: CM Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday the "foreign-funded campaign" against the Pakistan Army and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir was intolerable

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday the "foreign-funded campaign" against the Pakistan Army and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir was intolerable.

"Under an organized conspiracy and hidden agenda, the prestigious institutions of the country are being criticized," the chief minister said in statement.

He said the "smear campaign" launched from abroad against the institutions for vested interests was creating an unrest among the Pakistani nation, which was in fact fulfilling the anti-state elements.

The CM said the patriotic people of Balochistan strongly condemned such conspiracies as the Pakistan Army was the guarantor of security and stability of the country.

"We stand with our esteemed institutions," he said, reiterating his government's resolve.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the "disgusting" smear campaign of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir, at the behest of Imran Niazi, deserved the strongest condemnation.

On Twitter, the prime minister said that Imran Niazi was stooping to unprecedented lows in his desperation for power and going to the extent of damaging the country and undermining its armed forces and their leadership.

The campaign against the COAS was intolerable and the continuation of a conspiracy against the national institutions, according to a PM Office press release.

The prime minister urged overseas Pakistanis to raise their voice against the "foreign-funded" campaign. He said as the dirty political game was being played through the expatriates, they should not become part of the conspiracy.

He said Imran Khan was violating the constitution by dragging the institutions and their leadership into his "dirty" politics.

The prime minister also instructed the interior minister to strictly deal with those running such a smear campaign against the institutions.

He also warned of strict legal action against those fanning chaos and subversion in the country. A campaign against an army chief appointed purely on merit for the first time in the country's history could only be an agenda of the anti-Pakistan elements, he added.

"The whole nation stands by its institutions and is united against miscreants," the prime minister remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Condemnation Interior Minister Twitter From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

No truth in caretaker CM KP resignation: Spokesman ..

No truth in caretaker CM KP resignation: Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 Winners of HIPA’s ‘Winter’, and ‘Smiles’ ..

Winners of HIPA’s ‘Winter’, and ‘Smiles’ Instagram Photo Contest annou ..

3 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer for strong education, culture, techno ..

Rana Tanveer for strong education, culture, technology with ICESCO

5 minutes ago
 DC Loralai reviews measures for Sasta Bazaar in Ra ..

DC Loralai reviews measures for Sasta Bazaar in Ramazan

2 minutes ago
 Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Min ..

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto performs ..

2 minutes ago
 Brussels Conference Raises 7Bln Euros Earthquake R ..

Brussels Conference Raises 7Bln Euros Earthquake Relief for Turkey, Syria

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.