Foreign Funding Case: ECP Orders Scrutiny Committee To Continue Working

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:18 PM

Foreign funding case: ECP orders scrutiny committee to continue working

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday ordered the scrutiny committee to continue its working and submit its report as early as possible on foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday ordered the scrutiny committee to continue its working and submit its report as early as possible on foreign funding case.

A three member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza issued the ordered on its reserved judgment.

The commission also directed the parties to appear before the scrutiny committee in its next meeting on October 14, while dismissing its applications.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had reserved its judgement on four applications filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) raising objections over some matters of the ECP's scrutiny committee related with the case on October 1.

