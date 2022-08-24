UrduPoint.com

Foreign Funding Case: LHC Dismisses Murad Raas' Plea Against FIA Summons

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Foreign funding case: LHC dismisses Murad Raas' plea against FIA summons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Punjab education Minister Murad Raas challenging summons issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a prohibited foreign funding case.

The single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem heard the petition filed by the PTI leader.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that after the announcement of the verdict of foreign funding case by the Election Commission, the FIA launched investigations into the matter.

He submitted that the agency issued a summons to his client in the matter, directing him to appear.

He submitted that the summons was illegal and unconstitutional as this was issued under political pressure. He pleaded with the court to set aside the summons for being illegal. He also requested to suspend the summons till the final decision of the petition.

However, the court questioned how the summons for inquiry could be suspended in a constitutional petition.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Education Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency Court Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

2 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

4 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

9 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.