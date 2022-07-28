Foreign funding case shows how Imran Khan being protected: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the eight years long delay in the decision of foreign funding case against Imran Khan evidenced how the "Ladla" was being protected

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the eight years long delay in the decision of foreign funding case against Imran Khan evidenced how the "Ladla" was being protected.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking salary and contrary to that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was being treated as "untouchable".

He said despite the passage of eight years, the decision in the foreign funding case was yet elusive.

He said in the foreign funding case, Imran Khan filed nine writ petitions in the Islamabad High Court and also got 50 adjournments.

The prime minister's tweet also contained a hashtag #????_?????_??_???_??, calling for punishment in the foreign funding case.

Shehbaz Sharif, in a similar tweet on July 19, had asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the "long-delayed" judgment on the PTI foreign funding case.

He said for long Imran Khan had been been given a free pass despite his "repeated and shameless" attacks on the state institutions. "Impunity given to him has hurt the country," he commented.