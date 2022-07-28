UrduPoint.com

Foreign Funding Case Shows How Imran Khan Being Protected: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Foreign funding case shows how Imran Khan being protected: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the eight years long delay in the decision of foreign funding case against Imran Khan evidenced how the "Ladla" was being protected

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the eight years long delay in the decision of foreign funding case against Imran Khan evidenced how the "Ladla" was being protected.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking salary and contrary to that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was being treated as "untouchable".

He said despite the passage of eight years, the decision in the foreign funding case was yet elusive.

He said in the foreign funding case, Imran Khan filed nine writ petitions in the Islamabad High Court and also got 50 adjournments.

The prime minister's tweet also contained a hashtag #????_?????_??_???_??, calling for punishment in the foreign funding case.

Shehbaz Sharif, in a similar tweet on July 19, had asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the "long-delayed" judgment on the PTI foreign funding case.

He said for long Imran Khan had been been given a free pass despite his "repeated and shameless" attacks on the state institutions. "Impunity given to him has hurt the country," he commented.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan July Islamabad High Court Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

President urges govts, civil society for rescue, r ..

President urges govts, civil society for rescue, relief of flood-hit people

1 minute ago
 More rain-wind-thundershower likely across country ..

More rain-wind-thundershower likely across country: PMD

1 minute ago
 Dialogue to Eradicate Engineers Unemployment kicks ..

Dialogue to Eradicate Engineers Unemployment kicks off today

1 minute ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol's orderly room held

Punjab Highway Patrol's orderly room held

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan announces bye-poll ..

Election Commission of Pakistan announces bye-polls schedule for one NA, two PA ..

1 minute ago
 CMEC assembles heavy mining equipment in Pakistan

CMEC assembles heavy mining equipment in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.