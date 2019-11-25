Foreign Funding Case: PTI leaders express concerns over impartiality of CEC

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that PTI leaders demand ECP to take up its petitions against foreign funding of PML-N and PPP.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s (PTI) senior leaders on Monday expressed serious concerns over impartiality of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice retired Sardar Muhammad Raza who was likely to announce his verdict on foreign funding case against the ruling party, the sources said.

The leaders of the ruling party PTI also demanded that the cases of foreign funding against all other parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) should be consolidated and should not single out PTI.

After the PTI’s meeting , Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan held a press conference and expressed her wonder as to why Chief Election Commissioner was in hurry to decide the foreign funding case against ruling PTI and why the PTI’s petitions against PML-N and PPP were not being taken up.

According to the sources, the ECP decided to hear foreign funding case against the ruling PTI on daily basis from Tuesday (tomorrow) and gave an impression that it might be concluded within the next 15 days.

“It is just surprising as to why the urgency is being shown about foreign funding case,” said Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, adding that “institutions matter rather than the individuals,”. She said that the ECP should give equal opportunities to all parties and should hold across the board accountability.

Answering to a question that whatthe PTI would do if the judgement in the case went against it, she stated that her party had already provided “all the proofs and audit reports” relating to the case.

“The truth will prevail when the ECP will decide the matter in light of the Constitution and the law,” said Dr. Awan said while refuting the claims of the opposition parties that the government would no longer be there after the judgment against it.

She surprised that all those parties who did not accept the results of 2018 elections expressed confidence in the ECP that had conducted those elections. “Now they are seeking early decision in the PTI’s foreign funding case,” she added.

To another question about PM Khan’s questions regarding departure of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to London, she said Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel to abroad on the basis of medical reports for medical treatment.

She asked the PML-N that the entire nation wanted to know that what type of treatment was being given to Nawaz Sharif in London and that what were his latest reports.

“Just tell us about his illness,” said Dr. Awan. The entire nation was now waiting the truth about his health, she added.