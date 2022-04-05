UrduPoint.com

Foreign Interference In Pakistan's Internal Affairs Reported: Russian MFA Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Russian Federation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that there was an attempt by the United States to interfere in the internal affairs of an independent state.

Commenting on the political developments in Pakistan the other day, she said from the facts and reports, it emerged that a conspiracy against the government was inspired and financed from abroad.

She further noted that immediately after the announcement of working visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Moscow on February 23-24, certain countries began to exert pressure, demanding cancellation of the trip.

"We hope that Pakistani voters will be informed about these circumstances when they come to the elections," Russian foreign ministry quoted her official as saying.

