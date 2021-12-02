UrduPoint.com

Foreign Investment Being Attracted By Promoting Religious Tourism: CM's Aide

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:36 PM

Foreign investment being attracted by promoting religious tourism: CM's Aide

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industry and Focal Person for Investment and Trade, Abdul Karim Khan has said that special measures are being taken to attract foreign investors by promoting religious tourism in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industry and Focal Person for Investment and Trade, Abdul Karim Khan has said that special measures are being taken to attract foreign investors by promoting religious tourism in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said has huge investment opportunities in tourism as well as in other sectors which has a potential to generate billions of rupees in revenue annually.

This he said during a meeting with a Malaysian delegation the other day at his office here.

On the occasion, officials of the board of Investment briefed the Malaysian delegation on steps taken by the provincial government to promote tourism. The Managing Director of Malaysian Communications PENUMBRA gave a detailed briefing to KP officials on the development of tourism in Malaysia and said tourism plays a key role in economic development in Malaysia.

Karim Khan told the Malaysian delegation that 60% of Pakistan's tourist destinations are located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but it needs promotion and branding abroad.

The head of the Malaysian delegation said that considerable investment could be made in KP in this regard and the two countries should come up with a joint strategy to promote tourism.

Abdul Karim said that under the Integrated Tourism Development in KP, the government is opening four more tourist destinations as well as working on road infrastructure to facilitate access to tourist destinations. He said special measures are being taken to promote religious tourism.

In this regard, the adviser said mutual communication and exchange of information between Pakistan and Malaysia will be very helpful.

He said special attention should be paid to the branding of tourist destinations of the province so that foreign tourists could be informed about tourism scope in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Road Malaysia Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UN food agency appeals for greater support for Afg ..

UN food agency appeals for greater support for Afghanistan as hunger increases

5 minutes ago
 UK Orders Over 110Mln Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Dose ..

UK Orders Over 110Mln Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Doses Enough for 2 Years - Prime M ..

5 minutes ago
 ECP gives Faisal Vawda last chance to submit argum ..

ECP gives Faisal Vawda last chance to submit arguments in disqualification case

24 minutes ago
 Taliban Positively Assess Results of Negotiations ..

Taliban Positively Assess Results of Negotiations With US in Doha

12 minutes ago
 Tennis stars back 'bold' WTA move to suspend China ..

Tennis stars back 'bold' WTA move to suspend China events over Peng

12 minutes ago
 Three arrested for cattle theft in faisalabad

Three arrested for cattle theft in faisalabad

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.