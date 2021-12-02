Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industry and Focal Person for Investment and Trade, Abdul Karim Khan has said that special measures are being taken to attract foreign investors by promoting religious tourism in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industry and Focal Person for Investment and Trade, Abdul Karim Khan has said that special measures are being taken to attract foreign investors by promoting religious tourism in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said has huge investment opportunities in tourism as well as in other sectors which has a potential to generate billions of rupees in revenue annually.

This he said during a meeting with a Malaysian delegation the other day at his office here.

On the occasion, officials of the board of Investment briefed the Malaysian delegation on steps taken by the provincial government to promote tourism. The Managing Director of Malaysian Communications PENUMBRA gave a detailed briefing to KP officials on the development of tourism in Malaysia and said tourism plays a key role in economic development in Malaysia.

Karim Khan told the Malaysian delegation that 60% of Pakistan's tourist destinations are located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but it needs promotion and branding abroad.

The head of the Malaysian delegation said that considerable investment could be made in KP in this regard and the two countries should come up with a joint strategy to promote tourism.

Abdul Karim said that under the Integrated Tourism Development in KP, the government is opening four more tourist destinations as well as working on road infrastructure to facilitate access to tourist destinations. He said special measures are being taken to promote religious tourism.

In this regard, the adviser said mutual communication and exchange of information between Pakistan and Malaysia will be very helpful.

He said special attention should be paid to the branding of tourist destinations of the province so that foreign tourists could be informed about tourism scope in Pakistan.