Foreign investment indispensible for economic development: Punjab governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A delegation, led by Tajamal Hussain, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) UK-Pakistan Trade and Investment board (UPTIB) , called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and informed him about UPTIB efforts for increasing the country's international trade during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Tuesday.

The delegation informed the governor about the steps taken by the UPTIB to promote Pakistan's international trade and its future plans. It also briefed him on the establishment of Pakistan's pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider said that foreign investment was indispensable for the economic development and stability of any country. He said that economic conditions were improving and at present a large number of foreign investors were interested in investing in Pakistan.

He appreciated the efforts of UPTIB in promoting trade between Pakistan and the UK and attracting international investment in key sectors of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the role of UPTIB in highlighting the positive image of Pakistan at the global level.

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan assured the delegation of providing all possible support to improve the positive image of Pakistan and promote international investment. He said that political stability is important for economic development in the country.

UPTIB CEO Tajamal Hussain said that the UK-Pakistan Trade and Investment Board is taking various steps to create new economic opportunities in Pakistan, including representing Pakistan in international forums like the World Economic Forum.

He said that there are vast opportunities to export Pakistani textile products along with rice and other food items in the UK.

The delegation comprised Managing Director Azhar Waraich, Head of Partnerships and Corporate Linkages Nauman Rasool and Ghabta Gohar.