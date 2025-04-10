Foreign investment playing key role in highlighting the country’s positive image: Nasir Shah

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:51 PM
Sindh Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that foreign investment was playing a pivotal role in highlighting Pakistan’s positive image and ensuring economic stability and growth
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Sindh Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that foreign investment was playing a pivotal role in highlighting Pakistan’s positive image and ensuring economic stability and growth.
He expressed these views while talking to media at the inauguration ceremony of a foreign airline’s operations in Pakistan here at a local hotel.
Energy Minister said that to provide the public with affordable and high-quality air travel facilities, he has proposed that foreign airlines begin domestic services.
Our country is becoming economically stronger day by day due to foreign investment, the government’s investor-friendly policies, and the provision of all possible facilities to industrialists and traders, he said and added that large number of foreign investors have approached the Sindh government to invest in the province’s energy sector and shown keen interest.
He said under the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the special attention of the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, both local and foreign investors, traders, and industrialists are ready to invest in various projects across Sindh.
Nasir Shah welcomed the international airline’s decision to begin operations in Pakistan, saying that both local and foreign investments are playing a crucial role in creating new employment opportunities.
