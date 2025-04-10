Open Menu

Foreign Investment Playing Key Role In Highlighting The Country’s Positive Image: Nasir Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:51 PM

Foreign investment playing key role in highlighting the country’s positive image: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that foreign investment was playing a pivotal role in highlighting Pakistan’s positive image and ensuring economic stability and growth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Sindh Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that foreign investment was playing a pivotal role in highlighting Pakistan’s positive image and ensuring economic stability and growth.

He expressed these views while talking to media at the inauguration ceremony of a foreign airline’s operations in Pakistan here at a local hotel.

Energy Minister said that to provide the public with affordable and high-quality air travel facilities, he has proposed that foreign airlines begin domestic services.

Our country is becoming economically stronger day by day due to foreign investment, the government’s investor-friendly policies, and the provision of all possible facilities to industrialists and traders, he said and added that large number of foreign investors have approached the Sindh government to invest in the province’s energy sector and shown keen interest.

He said under the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the special attention of the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, both local and foreign investors, traders, and industrialists are ready to invest in various projects across Sindh.

Nasir Shah welcomed the international airline’s decision to begin operations in Pakistan, saying that both local and foreign investments are playing a crucial role in creating new employment opportunities.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

9 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

9 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

10 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan