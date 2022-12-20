Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 smoothly sails through NA

The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on Tuesday smoothly sailed through the National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on Tuesday smoothly sailed through the National Assembly.

The bill was piloted by Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan in the House. The Senate has already passed the amended bill.