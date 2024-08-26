Foreign investment shows confidence in country’s economy: Rana Mashhood

Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that foreign investments showed remarkable confidence in the country’s economy and Pakistan was moving towards the right direction due to the tireless work of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Talking to the media here on Monday, he said that as many as 3,000 new companies had been registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in July while foreign investment has been made in 86 companies which was a testament to the improvement in the economy.

He said that the provision of maximum relief to the masses was the priority of the government and that it was making all-out efforts to achieve it.

The Chairman PMYP expressed hope that the restoration of the economy will soon bring political and financial stability to the country.