Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that foreign investment, and stock exchange are increasing day by day while inflation has reduced to single digit due to efforts of the government.

The focus has been given to provide maximum relief to the people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Investors confidence and foreign remittances are also improving gradually, he said.

In reply to a question about age limit of services chiefs and judges number, he said the process was completed

through amendment in laws.

The constitutional amendment was made to strengthen national institutions, he added.

To a question about politics of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the PTI last regime damaged the economic sector of this country due to weak policies of the founder of the party. The PTI founder has habit to change the statements, he added.

The incumbent government is taking all possible measures to strengthen economy and national institutions, he stated.