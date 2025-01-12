Foreign Investment To Be Encouraged In Pakistan: Qaiser Sheikh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has said that foreign investment would be encouraged in Pakistan, the investment of $25 million from friendly country Denmark is a sign of confidence.
He expressed these remarks while addressing a ceremony at a local hotel after the inauguration of the International Cargo Terminal Private Limited established in Port Qasim.
On this occasion, Danish Ambassador to Pakistan Jakob Linulf, ICT Senior Vice President Syed Imdad Hussain Jafri, Managing Director Asim Saeed Khan, Morten Jaepelt, and others also spoke. Shields were presented to the chief guest and others in the ceremony.
The Federal Minister said that 90 percent of goods in Pakistan are being transported by sea, which is why Pakistan is of great importance to the region.
He said that Central Asian countries can use Pakistan's sea route for their trade, Port Qasim is an institution that earned an income of Rs 42 billion last year and under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government was working day and night to improve the country's economy.
''Today the 4,000 container capacity has been converted to 22,000 containers, we want Gwadar Port to have a 60 percent share in Pakistan's import and export'', Sheikh said,adding that in the coming time, 500 ships may come to Gadani for scrapping.
The Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf, said that the International Cargo Terminal project is an example of long-standing friendship and trust between the two countries, we will invest more in the future.
Syed Imdad Hussain Jafri and MD ICT Asim Saeed Khan also spoke on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria in Riyadh
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..
70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup
1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club
SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AVL squad recovers 10 stolen bikes56 seconds ago
-
IGP Islamabad visits safe city, vows to enhance surveillance and performance59 seconds ago
-
President pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij1 minute ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Praises Security Forces for Successful Operation in North Waziristan1 minute ago
-
First-ever Alumni Reunion held at LUMHS, over 1200 graduates participated, vehicles donated for stud ..1 minute ago
-
Self-defense training concludes, enhancing citizen empowerment1 minute ago
-
Lady thief gang busted; 600,000 rupees recovered1 minute ago
-
Farewell Ceremony held for Municipal Commissioner Sukkur1 minute ago
-
Foreign investment to be encouraged in Pakistan: Qaiser Sheikh1 minute ago
-
FDA starts implementation of PULSE system2 minutes ago
-
Drug-dealer arrested2 minutes ago
-
Gang of vehicle lifters busted, snatched vehicle recovered2 minutes ago