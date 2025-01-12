Open Menu

Foreign Investment To Be Encouraged In Pakistan: Qaiser Sheikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Foreign investment to be encouraged in Pakistan: Qaiser Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has said that foreign investment would be encouraged in Pakistan, the investment of $25 million from friendly country Denmark is a sign of confidence.

He expressed these remarks while addressing a ceremony at a local hotel after the inauguration of the International Cargo Terminal Private Limited established in Port Qasim.

On this occasion, Danish Ambassador to Pakistan Jakob Linulf, ICT Senior Vice President Syed Imdad Hussain Jafri, Managing Director Asim Saeed Khan, Morten Jaepelt, and others also spoke. Shields were presented to the chief guest and others in the ceremony.

The Federal Minister said that 90 percent of goods in Pakistan are being transported by sea, which is why Pakistan is of great importance to the region.

He said that Central Asian countries can use Pakistan's sea route for their trade, Port Qasim is an institution that earned an income of Rs 42 billion last year and under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government was working day and night to improve the country's economy.

''Today the 4,000 container capacity has been converted to 22,000 containers, we want Gwadar Port to have a 60 percent share in Pakistan's import and export'', Sheikh said,adding that in the coming time, 500 ships may come to Gadani for scrapping.

The Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf, said that the International Cargo Terminal project is an example of long-standing friendship and trust between the two countries, we will invest more in the future.

Syed Imdad Hussain Jafri and MD ICT Asim Saeed Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Import Hotel Gwadar Denmark May From Government Share Asia Billion Million Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministeria ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria in Riyadh

7 minutes ago
 Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dha ..

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

36 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academ ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

36 minutes ago
 70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in ..

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup

1 hour ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancin ..

1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..

1 hour ago
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch g ..

Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..

2 hours ago
 Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins tr ..

Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club

2 hours ago
 SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo C ..

SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal par ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajm ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan