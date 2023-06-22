Open Menu

Foreign Investment To Open Job Opportunities In Pakistan: Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that huge foreign investment will open new doors for job opportunities in Pakistan.

Nearly 30-40 billion Dollar investment is coming to Pakistan in agriculture, mining and information technology sectors, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We hope to materialize the plan of imparting training to young people in a short period of time, he said adding that the young force of people equipped with modern technology could be accommodated in various sectors for the country's development.

Pakistan is rich in natural resources, he said adding that there is a dire need to utilize these resources for people's benefit. We have Reko Diq Mine in Baluchistan and minerals in the Northern and western parts of this region, he said.

In reply to a question about military participation in the development of Pakistan, he said the Armed forces could help strengthen the country's economy. No country can make progress without the participation of Armed forces, he opined.

Commenting on PTI's political role after May 9, he said, all the political parties have a consensus that criminals behind May 9 incident must be given punishment after trial in the military courts.

PTI chief, he said was the 'mastermind' of the May 9 incident.

To a question about the next elections, he said Pakistan's current political and economic situation allows us to conduct elections on time.

He said we should cooperate with each other and make seat adjustments where it is necessary. Our main objective, he said is the prosperity of the people of Pakistan. This is the responsibility of all political parties to work for the welfare of this country.

About Nawaz Sharif, he said the former prime minister should come to Pakistan before August 14, to lead the election campaign.

To another question about Miftah Ismail and Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, he said both the personalities had served the party with sincerity but they should resolve the political issues within the party.

