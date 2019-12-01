Foreign investment trend is increasing day by day: Omar Ayub

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan has said foreign investment trend is increasing day by day in Pakistan and economic situation is getting better.He said this while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Sui gas provision projects at Khalabat.

The minister said during one and a half year Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government has ascertained the right direction of the economy which has established the confidence of foreign and local investors.