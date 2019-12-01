UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Investment Trend Is Increasing Day By Day: Omar Ayub

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 06:12 PM

Foreign investment trend is increasing day by day: Omar Ayub

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan has said foreign investment trend is increasing day by day in Pakistan and economic situation is getting better.He said this while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Sui gas provision projects at Khalabat.

The minister said during one and a half year Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government has ascertained the right direction of the economy which has established the confidence of foreign and local investors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gas Government

Recent Stories

Indian born on 2nd December 1971 knew significance ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Union is main identity that citizens are pro ..

1 hour ago

Political participation is an integral part of com ..

2 hours ago

2nd December a witness to dreams of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Romanian President on &#0 ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Central African President ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.