Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday said that foreign investors are looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities in different sectors. Saudi Arabia has shown keen interest to enhance trade volume with Pakistan, he said while talking to ptv.

A delegation from Denmark is also visiting this country to invest in infrastructure development, he said adding that Russian Transport minister is willing to work on communication field. China had already made discussion to lend support for ML-One Railway project, he said.

The government, he said is providing friendly environment to local and foreign investors so that country could make fast progress in every sector in a proper manner.

Commenting on Skill labor, he said, we are making all out efforts to prepare market oriented manpower.

Meanwhile, Member National Assembly of Pakistan Peoples Party Sehar Kamran while talking to state news channel said that there is a dire need to focus on skill manpower for meeting demand in Saudi Arabia and other countries.

She said that Saudi Arabia has already shown interest in various sector to enhance business relations with Pakistan.