Foreign investors taking keen interest in Pakistan for investment: Qaiser Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Friday said that foreign investors are taking keen interest in Pakistan for investment in various sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, has been successful and several international companies are

looking towards Pakistan for exploring business opportunities, he said while talking to ptv.

Leadership of Saudi Arabia after meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif, has decided to increase the trade volume with Pakistan,

he said.

In reply to a question, he said the credit goes to premier Shehbaz Sharif, for creating investment environment in this part of the region.

Economic cooperation of Gulf countries with Pakistan would have positive impact over the life of the people of this country, he said.