Foreign Investors To Be Provided All Possible Facilities Under SIFC: Governor Tessori
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 07:45 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday stated that investment, trade expansion and business delegation exchanges are being actively encouraged, while foreign investors are being provided with all possible facilities under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) framework.
He expressed these views during a meeting at Governor House with a four-member delegation led by Trade Champion CEO Rashid Iqbal, which included members of the Pakistan-British Business Council. The discussion focused on trade cooperation and matters of mutual interest.
The Pakistan-British Business Council delegation remarked that their meeting with the Governor would enhance British investors' confidence in Pakistan.
The council assured that they would collaborate on IT and educational projects, including the establishment of new universities. Additionally, they formally invited Governor Sindh to visit London.
During their visit to Governor House, the delegation toured the IT Marquee, Ration Drive and “Umeed Ki Ghanti” (Bell of Hope). The visitors rang the Bell of Hope with pleasant surprise and admiration and also reviewed the ration bags being distributed to the deserving under the Ration Drive initiative.
Rashid Iqbal lauded Governor Initiatives, stating that the projects launched under his leadership are exemplary.
