Foreign journalists’ delegation visits tehsil Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) On the invitation of Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a delegation of foreign journalists visited tehsil Jaranwala on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh and CPO Muhammad Ali Zia welcomed the delegation.

The DC briefed the delegation about rehabilitation of victims in the Jaranwala incident; repair, maintenance and renovation of Churches.

He said that the victims of the tragedy had been provided financial aid of Rs 2 million each family and now they are all living in their homes peacefully. He said that electricity and gas meters which were damaged in the riot were reinstalled immediately at their homes.

Lauding Muslim and Christian leaders’ cooperation for establishing peace in the city, the DC said that it was done due to the efforts of divisional, district and tehsil level peace committees.

He said that the role of the Muslim community could not be ignored that they had opened the doors of their homes and worship places for Christian families. Earlier, the delegation visited Army Salvation Church, UP Church and other churches including Esa Nagri and inspected the repair, maintenance and renovation work and appreciated the district management.

The members of the delegation also met with victim families and interviewed them.

The delegation consisted of Bureau Chiefs of Washington Post, BBC, AFP, Arab news, Russia Today and others.