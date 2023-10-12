Open Menu

Foreign Journalists’ Delegation Visits Tehsil Jaranwala

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Foreign journalists’ delegation visits tehsil Jaranwala

On the invitation of Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a delegation of foreign journalists visited tehsil Jaranwala on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) On the invitation of Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a delegation of foreign journalists visited tehsil Jaranwala on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh and CPO Muhammad Ali Zia welcomed the delegation.

The DC briefed the delegation about rehabilitation of victims in the Jaranwala incident; repair, maintenance and renovation of Churches.

He said that the victims of the tragedy had been provided financial aid of Rs 2 million each family and now they are all living in their homes peacefully. He said that electricity and gas meters which were damaged in the riot were reinstalled immediately at their homes.

Lauding Muslim and Christian leaders’ cooperation for establishing peace in the city, the DC said that it was done due to the efforts of divisional, district and tehsil level peace committees.

He said that the role of the Muslim community could not be ignored that they had opened the doors of their homes and worship places for Christian families. Earlier, the delegation visited Army Salvation Church, UP Church and other churches including Esa Nagri and inspected the repair, maintenance and renovation work and appreciated the district management.

The members of the delegation also met with victim families and interviewed them.

The delegation consisted of Bureau Chiefs of Washington Post, BBC, AFP, Arab news, Russia Today and others.

Related Topics

Army Electricity Punjab Russia Washington Jaranwala Muhammad Ali Gas Church Muslim Christian Post Family All Million Arab

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs to accelerate development o ..

4 minutes ago
 Walk held to raise awareness about smog

Walk held to raise awareness about smog

4 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 1st Abu ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 1st Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival

55 minutes ago
 ADSCC reports promising results in PHOMS Clinical ..

ADSCC reports promising results in PHOMS Clinical Trial for Multiple Sclerosis

56 minutes ago
 At Polish border, German police crack down on ille ..

At Polish border, German police crack down on illegal crossings

52 minutes ago
 Presight premieres at GITEX Global showcasing Gene ..

Presight premieres at GITEX Global showcasing Generative AI enabled analytics so ..

56 minutes ago
WCLA, GCU Lahore join hands to preserve cultural h ..

WCLA, GCU Lahore join hands to preserve cultural heritage

52 minutes ago
 Royal system of police, patwari should be abolishe ..

Royal system of police, patwari should be abolished: CJP

52 minutes ago
 LCCI addresses narcotics issue in collaboration wi ..

LCCI addresses narcotics issue in collaboration with ANF Punjab

1 hour ago
 Two including 12 years student killed in Swabi, b ..

Two including 12 years student killed in Swabi, boy drowns in Pihur canal

60 minutes ago
 Pakistani language export composes poem praising t ..

Pakistani language export composes poem praising the Belt and Road

1 hour ago
 Musa Pak train to stop at Mian Channu

Musa Pak train to stop at Mian Channu

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan