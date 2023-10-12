Open Menu

Foreign Journalists Visit Churches In Jaranwala Restored After Mob Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Foreign journalists visit churches in Jaranwala restored after mob attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A group of journalists from foreign media outlets on Thursday visited the churches in Jaranwala to see the restoration work after they were burnt down during the mob violence.

Multiple churches were set on fire in August, which triggered strong condemnation from the country's political and religious parties.

The journalists from leading media outlets including AFP, BBC, Washington Post, Russia Today, DPA (Germany), La Croix (France), Anadolu (Turkey), NHK (Japan) and Arab news took a tour of the churches.

They also interacted with the bishops and the local Christian community to get feedback on the restoration of churches.

The visit was organized by the government of Pakistan to provide the international media with an opportunity for first-hand information about the restoration of churches.

The restoration of churches is part of Pakistan’s commitment to ensure the rights of religious minorities with the liberty to practice their faith in accordance with the country’s constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Condemnation Russia Turkey Washington France Visit Germany Japan Jaranwala August Christian Post Media From Government Arab

Recent Stories

UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional develo ..

UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional developments and civilian protection ..

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work mechanisms , improving servic ..

41 minutes ago
 ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

1 hour ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

2 hours ago
ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

2 hours ago
 Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

3 hours ago
 Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in ..

Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in Lahore face legal action

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. Sout ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team ..

Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan