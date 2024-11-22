Foreign journalists visit Tahafuz Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A delegation of foreign journalists and representatives of non-governmental organizations on Friday visited the Tahafuz Centre Rawalpindi.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Dania Rana briefed the delegation about the working of the Tahafuz Centre, a news release said.

It was told that the Tahafuz Centre Rawalpindi was the first one established in Pakistan to protect the rights of transgenders and such centres had now been set up across Punjab.

ASP Dania said in addition to legal issues, the transgenders also approached the Tahafuz Centre for solution to other problems.

The Centre was also working for education, vocational training, treatment and counseling of the transgenders.

The Tahafuz Centre, she said, also “takes care of the rights of other deprived sections of the society, including women, abandoned children and special persons”.

The delegation appreciated the services being provided by the Tahafuz Centre for marginalized segments, particularly transgenders.

Earlier on its arrival at the Center, the delegation was received by ASP Dania Rana, the In-charge of the Tahafuz Center and Victim Support Officer.