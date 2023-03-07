Foreign lenders' delegations discuss NTDC projects

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):Three delegations of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Agence Franaise de Developpement (AFD) called on Managing Director NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan separately here at WAPDA House on Tuesday to review progress of various ongoing and upcoming projects.

The foreign delegations of the lenders along with PMU NTDC teams briefed the managing director NTDC about developments and challenges of foreign funded projects, including NTMP-I (WB), MFF-II program (ADB) and proposed projects for AFD's loan, ie, 500 kV Sialkot, 500 kV Vehari and 220 kV Arifwala substations.

The managing director NTDC emphasized that these development projects need to be completed in time to meet the increasing demand of electricity of respective areas.

He urged for modernization of the NTDC grid system by utilizing the modern supervisory control systems. He further asked the delegates to work with the NTDC teams for taking a step towards implementation of smart grids in NTDC. Sharing of technical knowledge on emerging technologies in the power sector and training of the NTDC engineers also came under discussion.