UrduPoint.com

Foreign Lenders' Delegations Discuss NTDC Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Foreign lenders' delegations discuss NTDC projects

Three delegations of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Agence Franaise de Developpement (AFD) called on Managing Director NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan separately here at WAPDA House on Tuesday to review progress of various ongoing and upcoming projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):Three delegations of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Agence Franaise de Developpement (AFD) called on Managing Director NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan separately here at WAPDA House on Tuesday to review progress of various ongoing and upcoming projects.

The foreign delegations of the lenders along with PMU NTDC teams briefed the managing director NTDC about developments and challenges of foreign funded projects, including NTMP-I (WB), MFF-II program (ADB) and proposed projects for AFD's loan, ie, 500 kV Sialkot, 500 kV Vehari and 220 kV Arifwala substations.

The managing director NTDC emphasized that these development projects need to be completed in time to meet the increasing demand of electricity of respective areas.

He urged for modernization of the NTDC grid system by utilizing the modern supervisory control systems. He further asked the delegates to work with the NTDC teams for taking a step towards implementation of smart grids in NTDC. Sharing of technical knowledge on emerging technologies in the power sector and training of the NTDC engineers also came under discussion.

Related Topics

Loan World Bank Electricity WAPDA Progress Sialkot Vehari Arifwala Asian Development Bank

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Com ..

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint ..

5 minutes ago
 SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for de ..

SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for development projects

5 minutes ago
 PSL cricketers upbeat for Women's League exhibitio ..

PSL cricketers upbeat for Women's League exhibition matches

9 minutes ago
 Rupee gains value against US dollar

Rupee gains value against US dollar

41 minutes ago
 Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

37 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.