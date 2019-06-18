UrduPoint.com
Foreign Loans Go In Vain During Previous Governments: Kanwal Shauzab

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab on Tuesday said foreign loans were wasted abundantly during tenures of previous governments Talking to ptv, she said previous governments of PML-N and PPP did not develop any national Institution which delivered to masses sufficiently.

National Accountability Bureau was not making political victimization, she added.

She further said the previous governments PML-N and PPP ran the country on foreign loans adding the funds were not used for the development of any national institution.

PMLN could not even build a single hospital in the country where they could get medical treatment, she stated.

Pakistan

