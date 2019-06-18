Foreign loans go in vain during previous governments: Kanwal Shauzab

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab on Tuesday said foreign loans were wasted abundantly during tenures of previous governments Talking to PTV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab on Tuesday said foreign loans were wasted abundantly during tenures of previous governments Talking to ptv, she said previous governments of PML-N and PPP did not develop any national Institution which delivered to masses sufficiently.

National Accountability Bureau was not making political victimization, she added.

She further said the previous governments PML-N and PPP ran the country on foreign loans adding the funds were not used for the development of any national institution.

PMLN could not even build a single hospital in the country where they could get medical treatment, she stated.