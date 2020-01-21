UrduPoint.com
Foreign, Local Companies Show Interest To Develop Dhabeji Special Economic Zone

Foreign, local companies show interest to develop Dhabeji Special Economic Zone

As many as 30 nationally and internationally reputed companies have expressed their keen interest to develop Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, which is a project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), near Dhabeji

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Special Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC), a Company working under the umbrella of Investment Department Government of Sindh has invited bids through national and international newspapers for selection as the developer of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, said a statement on Tuesday.

In this connection. Sindh Investment department has arranged a pre-bid meeting with all the interested companies here at a hotel on January 20.

Secretary Investment Sindh Najam Ahmed Shah, Chief Executive Officer of (SEZMC) Abdul Azeem Uqaili, members of the board of directors of SEZMC and their consultants attended the meeting besides representatives of interested companies.

In response to the queries of the interested companies, the Secretary Investment along with his team of SEZMC provided detailed information to them.

It was decided after repeated requests and demand of the companies that the date of submission of bids has been extended till April 20 this year.

