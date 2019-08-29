UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Media Correspondents Visit Line Of Control

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:04 PM

Foreign media correspondents visit Line of Control

A group of foreign media correspondents in Pakistan on Thursday visited the Line of Control (LOC) to acquaint themselves about the ceasefire violations by Indian troops that had been deliberately targeting civilian population

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :A group of foreign media correspondents in Pakistan on Thursday visited the Line of Control (LOC) to acquaint themselves about the ceasefire violations by Indian troops that had been deliberately targeting civilian population.

They were also given detailed briefing about the prevailing situation and Indian ceasefire violations, knowingly targeting civilian population, and making mockery of the international human rights laws.

The visiting correspondents freely interacted with local populace and asked multiple questions to gauge and evaluate the frequency and trends of firing by the Indian troops.

The people while recording their reactions on the continued locking down of Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir under curfew said that their heartbeats were with their brothers and sisters across the LOC.

They said that they shared the grievances of those living across the LOC and expressed complete solidarity with them.

They urged upon the international community to play its role to help them get out from the clutches of the oppressor.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Jammu Media From

Recent Stories

RTA, Careem officially launch Hala e-hailing servi ..

36 minutes ago

Gross domestic savings grow 6.6 pc to AED516.1 bn ..

51 minutes ago

President stresses for bringing improvement in den ..

1 minute ago

Capital Development Authority ensuring implementat ..

1 minute ago

Health authorities asked to take Malaria preventiv ..

2 minutes ago

Special Games to be inaugurated on Friday in Abbot ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.