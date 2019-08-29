Foreign media correspondents visit Line of Control

A group of foreign media correspondents in Pakistan on Thursday visited the Line of Control (LOC) to acquaint themselves about the ceasefire violations by Indian troops that had been deliberately targeting civilian population

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :A group of foreign media correspondents in Pakistan on Thursday visited the Line of Control (LOC) to acquaint themselves about the ceasefire violations by Indian troops that had been deliberately targeting civilian population.

They were also given detailed briefing about the prevailing situation and Indian ceasefire violations, knowingly targeting civilian population, and making mockery of the international human rights laws.

The visiting correspondents freely interacted with local populace and asked multiple questions to gauge and evaluate the frequency and trends of firing by the Indian troops.

The people while recording their reactions on the continued locking down of Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir under curfew said that their heartbeats were with their brothers and sisters across the LOC.

They said that they shared the grievances of those living across the LOC and expressed complete solidarity with them.

They urged upon the international community to play its role to help them get out from the clutches of the oppressor.