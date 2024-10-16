Open Menu

Foreign Media Delegates Laud Arrangements At SCO Media Facilitation Center

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Foreign media delegates laud arrangements at SCO Media Facilitation Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The foreign media correspondents arrived here to cover 23rd meeting of the Council of the Head of Governments (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Wednesday lauded the arrangements made for international journalists at the SCO Media Facilitation Center.

The media correspondents while requesting anonymity said the thematic setting, digital library, high speed internet facility, computers and printing facilities with multiple tv screens providing live news coverage of different news channels from the member states of the SCO were all well planned to ensure all out coverage arrangements at Pak China Friendship Center.

The SMDs and digital media screens projecting banners of member states with their national monuments extended a warm gesture of solidarity by the host country, said a foreign media scribe.

She added that the clock wall with time zones of different member states was also another attraction to give on spot time zone information to foreign journalists.

Another journalist commented that the studio and podcast cabin was really a great facility on the site as many of them had recorded podcasts and live interviews on the SCO updates.

The foreign journalists expressed their great admiration for the musical night on the inaugural day where the qawwali night hosted left all the participants spell bound.

A running cafeteria was also established to provide finger food and refreshments to the participants which was availed by local and international journalists.

APP/ajb-man

Related Topics

Internet China Shanghai SITE Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

16 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

16 hours ago
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

16 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

16 hours ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

16 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

17 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

16 hours ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan