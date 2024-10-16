Foreign media delegates laud arrangements at SCO Media Facilitation Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The foreign media correspondents arrived here to cover 23rd meeting of the Council of the Head of Governments (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Wednesday lauded the arrangements made for international journalists at the SCO Media Facilitation Center.

The media correspondents while requesting anonymity said the thematic setting, digital library, high speed internet facility, computers and printing facilities with multiple tv screens providing live news coverage of different news channels from the member states of the SCO were all well planned to ensure all out coverage arrangements at Pak China Friendship Center.

The SMDs and digital media screens projecting banners of member states with their national monuments extended a warm gesture of solidarity by the host country, said a foreign media scribe.

She added that the clock wall with time zones of different member states was also another attraction to give on spot time zone information to foreign journalists.

Another journalist commented that the studio and podcast cabin was really a great facility on the site as many of them had recorded podcasts and live interviews on the SCO updates.

The foreign journalists expressed their great admiration for the musical night on the inaugural day where the qawwali night hosted left all the participants spell bound.

A running cafeteria was also established to provide finger food and refreshments to the participants which was availed by local and international journalists.

