Foreign Media Immersed In Linyi’s Confucius Temple, Unveiling China's Rich Cultural Legacy

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) An international media interview event titled ‘China, an Opportunity: Linyi in Vogue’ was recently held in Linyi in which journalists from various mainstream media outlets, including Russia, Spain, South Korea, and Pakistan, participated.

During the event, the journalists explored the Confucius Temple, experiencing the unique charm and cultural significance of the centuries-old structure in Linyi.

The Linyi Confucius Temple is not only a sacred site for worshiping Confucius but also the location of ancient state and provincial academy, carrying rich educational and cultural heritage functions.

Inside the temple, foreign media reporters were attracted by two ancient ginkgo trees in the courtyard. The guide provided detailed explanations about the ecological characteristics and cultural significance of the ginkgo trees, allowing the foreign journalists to deeply appreciate the profound depth of Chinese culture.

The guide introduced the history, architectural features, and sacrificial rituals of Dacheng Hall, giving foreign reporters a deeper understanding of Confucius’ thoughts and influence. They also visited the old photo exhibition hall and the Jiliu Tablet Pavilion, which provided them with a more intuitive and profound understanding of Linyi’s historical culture.

This interview activity not only allowed foreign media journalists to appreciate the unique charm of the Linyi Confucius Temple but also enabled them to feel the abundant deposits and ongoing development of Chinese culture.

