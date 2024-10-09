- Home
- Pakistan
- Foreign media immersed in Linyi’s Confucius Temple, unveiling China's rich cultural legacy
Foreign Media Immersed In Linyi’s Confucius Temple, Unveiling China's Rich Cultural Legacy
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) An international media interview event titled ‘China, an Opportunity: Linyi in Vogue’ was recently held in Linyi in which journalists from various mainstream media outlets, including Russia, Spain, South Korea, and Pakistan, participated.
During the event, the journalists explored the Confucius Temple, experiencing the unique charm and cultural significance of the centuries-old structure in Linyi.
The Linyi Confucius Temple is not only a sacred site for worshiping Confucius but also the location of ancient state and provincial academy, carrying rich educational and cultural heritage functions.
Inside the temple, foreign media reporters were attracted by two ancient ginkgo trees in the courtyard. The guide provided detailed explanations about the ecological characteristics and cultural significance of the ginkgo trees, allowing the foreign journalists to deeply appreciate the profound depth of Chinese culture.
The guide introduced the history, architectural features, and sacrificial rituals of Dacheng Hall, giving foreign reporters a deeper understanding of Confucius’ thoughts and influence. They also visited the old photo exhibition hall and the Jiliu Tablet Pavilion, which provided them with a more intuitive and profound understanding of Linyi’s historical culture.
This interview activity not only allowed foreign media journalists to appreciate the unique charm of the Linyi Confucius Temple but also enabled them to feel the abundant deposits and ongoing development of Chinese culture.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU NNRC celebrates 50th anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Technology group to be introduced at Matric level for industrial revolution: Minister Education2 minutes ago
-
Digitization of 25 mouzas completed; CDA told2 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide medical aids to people at official level: Health Secretary2 minutes ago
-
No tolerance for parallel courts or armed rebellion, Interior Minister Naqvi warns PTM, its supporte ..2 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for IBO in Mir Ali2 minutes ago
-
SCBA issues final list of candidates12 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for thwarting terrorist attack in Zhob; successful operation in Mir Ali12 minutes ago
-
Opposition members protest violation of KP Assembly rules12 minutes ago
-
IHC summons CDA official over sealing KP House12 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns PA illegal recruitment case till Oct 2312 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends senior civil judge12 minutes ago