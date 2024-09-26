Open Menu

Foreign Medical Delegation Visits LGH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Foreign medical delegation visits LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A delegation of well-known foreign medical professionals, led by former President of the Royal College

of Physicians, Glasgow, Dr. Sarah Clark, visited Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Thursday and expressed their satisfaction with the facilities provided to patients.

During the visit, they engaged in discussions on various medical matters, sharing insights from their own experiences, and proposed solutions to improve healthcare practices.

The delegation expressed pleasant surprise at the provision of free medical services to a large number

of patients daily at LGH. They commended Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for her role

in ensuring extensive and positive results in the healthcare sector.

In a briefing to the visiting doctors, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of the Post Graduate

Medical Institute (PGMI), highlighted that LGH was affiliated with four key medical institutions: PGMI,

Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC), Nursing College, and the Allied Health Sciences school. These

institutions are not only essential in training the local medical workforce but also in producing health

professionals who contribute to the global medical community.

The delegation included well-known international cardiologists and physicians, including Dr.

Sebastian

John Campbell Alexander, Dr. Asad Rahim, and Dr. Javed A. Kayani. Also present were Prof. Khalid

Masood Gondal, Vice-Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Prof. Ayesha Shaukat, MS

Dr. Faryad Hussain, along with various professors and administrative doctors from PGMI and LGH.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar extended a warm welcome to the foreign delegation, presenting them with bouquets

and gifts.

In her remarks, Dr. Sarah Clark praised the hospital's advanced medical tests and laboratory services,

describing the visit as a testament to the institution's success. She assured that her team would continue

to offer support to LGH, noting the hospital's prestigious record of service.

Speaking to the media, Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar acknowledged the transformative changes in Punjab’s

healthcare system under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He emphasized the importance

of international collaboration in the medical field, particularly through shared research and experiences.

He expressed his gratitude to Dr Sarah Clark and her colleagues for their visit, noting its positive impact

on future medical advancements at LGH.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Fatima Jinnah Visit Glasgow Post Media From

Recent Stories

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

2 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

2 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

2 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

4 hours ago
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

4 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

4 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

9 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan