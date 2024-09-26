Foreign Medical Delegation Visits LGH
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A delegation of well-known foreign medical professionals, led by former President of the Royal College
of Physicians, Glasgow, Dr. Sarah Clark, visited Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Thursday and expressed their satisfaction with the facilities provided to patients.
During the visit, they engaged in discussions on various medical matters, sharing insights from their own experiences, and proposed solutions to improve healthcare practices.
The delegation expressed pleasant surprise at the provision of free medical services to a large number
of patients daily at LGH. They commended Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for her role
in ensuring extensive and positive results in the healthcare sector.
In a briefing to the visiting doctors, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of the Post Graduate
Medical Institute (PGMI), highlighted that LGH was affiliated with four key medical institutions: PGMI,
Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC), Nursing College, and the Allied Health Sciences school. These
institutions are not only essential in training the local medical workforce but also in producing health
professionals who contribute to the global medical community.
The delegation included well-known international cardiologists and physicians, including Dr.
Sebastian
John Campbell Alexander, Dr. Asad Rahim, and Dr. Javed A. Kayani. Also present were Prof. Khalid
Masood Gondal, Vice-Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Prof. Ayesha Shaukat, MS
Dr. Faryad Hussain, along with various professors and administrative doctors from PGMI and LGH.
Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar extended a warm welcome to the foreign delegation, presenting them with bouquets
and gifts.
In her remarks, Dr. Sarah Clark praised the hospital's advanced medical tests and laboratory services,
describing the visit as a testament to the institution's success. She assured that her team would continue
to offer support to LGH, noting the hospital's prestigious record of service.
Speaking to the media, Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar acknowledged the transformative changes in Punjab’s
healthcare system under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He emphasized the importance
of international collaboration in the medical field, particularly through shared research and experiences.
He expressed his gratitude to Dr Sarah Clark and her colleagues for their visit, noting its positive impact
on future medical advancements at LGH.
