Foreign Medical Graduates Call Of Protest

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Foreign medical graduates call of protest

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Foreign medical graduates Wednesday night called off their protest after a two-hour round dialogue with Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) authorities, facilitated by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat.

"The protesters have announced to end their protest," a statement issued by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration said.

The DC, who also participated in the dialogue process, had assured the graduates that their genuine demands would be fulfilled after due consideration by the PMC.

Following the successful negotiations, the protesters dispersed from the Srinagar Highway near the PMC Head Office and traffic movement came to normalcy.

