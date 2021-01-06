Foreign medical graduates stage protest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Foreign medical graduates on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) over blacklisting some foreign medical and dental colleges.

Addressing the participants, Chairman of Foreign Graduates Movement Dr Zeeshan Noor termed the decision injustice as many students had completed their medical education from the blacklisted colleges, which were earlier approved by the then Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

He asked the PMC to review the decision and put the colleges in the list of approved medical and dental colleges as otherwise it was a great loss to the future doctors.

Meanwhile, Chairman Young consultant Association Pakistan Dr Asfandyar Khan condemned the arrest of medical students during peaceful protest and expressed full support to health professionals.

The Young Doctors Association also held its meeting to discuss the matter and asked the quarters concerned to address the genuine demands of foreign medical graduates.

It may be mentioned that the PMC has issued the 'Green List' of recognized undergraduate foreign institutions and asked the Pakistani nationals having foreign basic medical and dental qualification from the foreign universities to apply for provisional license to undertake house job only.

The commission said the qualifications issued by the foreign colleges, which recognized by the Commission after their assessment, would be considered for licensing in Pakistan.

It made it clear that any college, which is not on the Green List, was not recognized irrespective of whether it was listed or not on the grey or black list.