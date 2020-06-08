Foreign medical graduates stage protest

(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign medical graduate students on Monday staged a protest in front of Pakistan Medical and Dentil Council (PMDC) in favour of their demands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign medical graduate students on Monday staged a protest in front of Pakistan Medical and Dentil Council (PMDC) in favour of their demands.

Talking to media, participants said a large number of Pakistani students have passed their National Examination board (NEB) exams after successful completion of their education from foreign medical and dental colleges.

They added that despite completing all requirements, the council is unable to complete their registration process even after spending eight months. They added it is mandatory for PMDC to issue Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP) license within one month.

Meanwhile, in a statement PMDC spokesperson said the NEB second examination of 2019 was conducted during the tenure of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). In the said exam many foreign candidates were allowed without permission letter for the examination.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared all functions of PMC illegal so the matter of registration of candidates who have passed the exam held in the month of February 2020, will be placed before council through NEB committee.

All matters pertaining to NEB registration of candidates who have passed the examination are likely to be sorted out till July 30.

Many foreign candidates have passed this NEB exam without getting their permission letter and without their MBBS or BDS degrees verification before the exams held by Pakistan Medical Commission.

As per PMDC, criteria all foreign students can only be to sit in the exam of NEB when their foreign MBBS or BDS degrees are verified and authentic, he added.

As Pakistan medical commission did not verify their degrees, so PMDC has to send all the MBBS or BDS degrees of these graduates for verification.

He added that 90 percent verifications have been done and rests 10 percent are awaited and certificates would be issued as soon as all verifications are received.

He said there are 11 candidates whose files were missing and few were fictitious while four candidates managed to sit in the NEB exam who were already declared fake as they made PMDC fake registration certificates and their cases were under investigation.

The spokesperson said only 434 candidates were issued permissions letter by PMDC among the rest while the council was already working on the next upcoming examination of NEB keeping in view the current pandemic situation.