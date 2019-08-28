UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Again Updates UNSC On Situation In IOJ&K

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday addressed another letter to the President of the UN Security Council underscoring the continuation of troubling developments including the dire humanitarian situation as a result of total lockdown in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the attendant risks to peace and security in South Asia.

Referring to the Security Council meeting of August 16, 2019, the Foreign Minister has inter alia emphasized the importance of immediate lifting of India's indefensible lockdown of the entire Kashmiri population for three weeks and reiterated Pakistan's concerns over India staging another "false flag" operation to divert world's attention from its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. India's irresponsible and belligerent rhetoric on the nuclear issue has also been highlighted. The foreign minister further suggested to the Security Council for doubling the number of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and persuading India to allow them to patrol on its side of the LoC as well.

In view of the consistent and grave human rights violations, and the persistence of threats emanating from India's aggressive postures and policies, the foreign minister called on the Council to consider all possible avenues available to it under the UN Charter to fulfill its responsibilities for the maintenance of international and regional peace and security.The foreign minister has underscored Pakistan's readiness to cooperate in every possible way with the Security Council, the UN Secretary General and the world community to promote a peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Charter and the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.The foreign minister had earlier addressed communications to the President of the Security Council on 1, 6 and 13 August 2019.

