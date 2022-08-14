UrduPoint.com

Foreign Minister Along With NA Speaker Visit NA Library

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Foreign Minister along with NA Speaker visit NA Library

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Sunday night visited National Assembly library.

The Foreign Minister and NA Speaker examined the books displayed for the historical exhibition in the National Assembly on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee celebration on 1st Constitute Assembly, said a press release.

They also examined the original copy of the 1973 Constitution in the National Assembly, which has the signature of the then Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the members of the Assembly.

