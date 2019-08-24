Foreign Minister apprises UNSG over deteriorating situation in IoJ&K

In line with the continuing diplomatic outreach, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday spoke with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to brief him on the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :In line with the continuing diplomatic outreach, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday spoke with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to brief him on the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

According to a Foreign Office press release, they also discussed the risks and dangers to regional peace and security.

Secretary General Guterres said he was closely monitoring the situation and would remain engaged on the evolving developments.

The foreign minister and the secretary general agreed to remain in contact.