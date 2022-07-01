UrduPoint.com

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Invites US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson To Visit Pakistan

Sameer Tahir Published July 01, 2022 | 12:51 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto invites US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson to visit Pakistan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto extended an invitation for its Chairperson Sheila Jackson during a conference

Speaking to the Congressional Pakistan Caucus on Friday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto extended an invitation for its Chairperson Sheila Jackson Lee to visit Pakistan.

Speaking during the discussion, Bilawal noted that the Pakistani diaspora in the US contributes significantly to the improvement of relations between the two nations.

Sheila Jackson Lee, a US congresswoman, promised to write the International Monetary Fund a letter in order to help the nation's economy.

Masood Khan, the representative of Pakistan in the US, Tahir Javed, Asif Riaz Qadir, and other Democratic figures also attended the conference.

In an effort to repair the strained relations between the two nations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on May 18.

Bilawal and Blinken promised to improve relations between Pakistan and the United States and develop bilateral relationships.

The US is eager to promote commercial and economic connections with Pakistan, according to the American Secretary of State.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto took part in a ministerial discussion and food security debate before the UN Security Council.

