Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran for his official visit to Iran

The FM will discuss and evaluate different aspects of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

At the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, Dr. Amir Abdollahian, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for a two-day official visit.

During his visit, the foreign minister will have a thorough discussion with his Iranian counterpart on all issues of mutual concern. He will also meet with Iran's president and other leaders. On June 15, 2022, Bilawal Bhutto will pay a visit to Mashhad.

The two sides will evaluate all aspects of bilateral relations, including trade and commercial links, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, road and rail connectivity, and Zaireen facilitation, according to the curtain-raiser statement provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As per the statement, “They will also review the regional security situation, with particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and South Asia as well as combating Islamophobia.”

The foreign minister's journey to Iran, according to the ministry, is part of regular high-level discussions between the two countries.

The two foreign ministers last met during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on May 26th, 2022.