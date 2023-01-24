Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Foreign Minister of Turkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu resolve to further cement Pak-Turkiye bilateral relations

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Foreign Minister of Turkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday while reaffirming the close fraternal ties between the two countries, resolved to further strengthen the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the 26th Economic Cooperation Organization Council of Ministers (ECO-COM) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, issues of global and regional importance were also discussed, a press release said.

