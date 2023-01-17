UrduPoint.com

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chinese Vice Premier Agree To Further Enhance Pak-China Partnership

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met Chinese Vice Premier, Liu He at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met Chinese Vice Premier, Liu He at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland.

Both sides discussed the multifaceted economic cooperation between Pakistan and China and agreed to maintain close coordination to further enhance the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries, a brief statement issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

