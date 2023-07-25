Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over loss of life & property by excessive rains

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday expressed grief over loss of life and to property due to excessive rains and floods across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday expressed grief over loss of life and to property due to excessive rains and floods across the country.

Bilawal Bhutto, who is also Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, in a statement, directed his party's ministers and elected representatives, including mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen, deputy chairmen and councillors of local bodies to play their role in helping victims with the coordination of party officials and workers.

The poor people, who were already facing economic difficulty due to high inflation, were further troubled by the heavy rains and floods, he added.

The PPP chairman expressed concern over the damage caused to agriculture in Sindh due to the rainfall and urged the Federal Government to help the governments of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Sindh in dealing with the floods.

He said like the last year, this year too there was fear of loss to the crops by the excessive rainfall.