Open Menu

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari For Collective Efforts By World Powers To Root Out Terrorism Effectively

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for collective efforts by world powers to root out terrorism effectively

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday stressed that collective efforts were needed by the world powers to root out the menace of terrorism, which had affected Pakistan the most

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday stressed that collective efforts were needed by the world powers to root out the menace of terrorism, which had affected Pakistan the most.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said being a global issue, terrorism should not be seen through the prism of geopolitics.

The foreign minister regretted that after the fall of Kabul, the world powers had shifted their focus to the Ukraine conflict and the menace of terrorism remained unaddressed.

Pakistan, he added, suffered the most from terrorism as it had lost more people than the rest of the world in the fight against terror.

Exterminating terrorism and extremism was in the interest of Pakistan itself as it was the key to peace, stability and prosperity, he added.

Bilawal said first of all there was the need to bring political stability in Pakistan and then the focus should be shifted to further enhancing bilateral relations and forging partnerships with other countries, including the United States.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman himself pushed his party into a blind alley following the May 9 vandalism of military installations and martyrs' memorials due to his rigidness.

He said time and again the PTI chief was asked from the parliamentary forums to announce his disassociation from the May 9 incidents but he paid no heed and consequently his party was today in trouble. Those involved in attacking the military installations and the memorials of martyrs did not deserve any leniency, he added.

Bilawal said on May 9, the PTI protesters attacked the Jinnah House, military installations, the General Headquarters, and the monuments of martyrs.

Had such attacks been carried out in the US, the United Kingdom or any other country, their perpetrators would not have spared in the name of democracy, he remarked.

He said there was no politics, rather the May 9 incidents were acts terrorism. "The Pakistan Peoples Party will never defend those who had attacked the military installations, sensitive places and memorials of martyrs," he added.

The minister said there were provisions in the law that those involved in such heinous acts could be tried in the military courts, and it was also the responsibility of the parliament, government and judiciary to establish the writ of the state at every cost.

Bilawal said all the social media accounts of the former US president (Donald Trump) were closed after his supporters attacked the Congress, the legislature of the federal government of the United States.

He regretted that the so-called popular politician (PTI chief) also adopted the same strategy, violated the Constitution and attempted to defeat the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition in the National Assembly against him in March 2022.

On May 25, 2022, he said, the PTI launched an attack on the Federal Capital, after its chief's ouster from the Prime Minister House through a democratic and constitutional way of no-confidence motion, in the name of long march and set Islamabad on fire; besides hatching a conspiracy against the ongoing programme of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

At that time, he recalled, that the finance ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also involved in the conspiracy that was also proven by their leaked telephonic conversation.

He said in order to bring political stability to the country, the incoming government and the opposition (after the next general elections) would have to play a responsible role while sticking to the Charter of Democracy, signed by the top leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2006.

The minister stressed the need for devising a comprehensive road map for achieving political and economic stabilityby engaging the reconcilable opposition members.

He thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for allocating funds in the budget for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas; and mobilizing the available resources for instant rescue and relief of the people facing the brunt of the widespread destruction caused by the heavy rains and floods in 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Shahbaz Sharif Kabul Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad IMF National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Ukraine Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Democracy Budget Long March Social Media Ishaq Dar Road Same United Kingdom United States Pakistan Peoples Party March May Congress Muslim All From Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Rains Opposition

Recent Stories

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) temporarily ..

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) temporarily suspends disbursements amid he ..

6 minutes ago
 US Senate Panel Completes Markup of $886Bln 2024 D ..

US Senate Panel Completes Markup of $886Bln 2024 Defense Spending Bill - Stateme ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab police finalize security arrangements for E ..

Punjab police finalize security arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

6 minutes ago
 Murree Hospital's facilities being improved; Dr Ja ..

Murree Hospital's facilities being improved; Dr Jamal Nasir

6 minutes ago
 Russia Protest Plans to Deliver F-16s to Ukraine a ..

Russia Protest Plans to Deliver F-16s to Ukraine at Cairo Meeting - Foreign Mini ..

6 minutes ago
 8,156 cops deployed in 9 districts of Hyderabad: D ..

8,156 cops deployed in 9 districts of Hyderabad: DIG

25 minutes ago
Russia to Respond to EU Sanctions Against Journali ..

Russia to Respond to EU Sanctions Against Journalists - Foreign Ministry

25 minutes ago
 EU's Ban of Russia's Druzhba Oil Transit Likely to ..

EU's Ban of Russia's Druzhba Oil Transit Likely to Remain Ineffective - Expert

32 minutes ago
 KP CS for preparation of contingency plan for rain ..

KP CS for preparation of contingency plan for rainy season

32 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting with board

ADC chairs meeting with board

32 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns petitions regarding May 9 r ..

Supreme Court adjourns petitions regarding May 9 riots accused till Monday

38 minutes ago
 Work on Safe City project to begin soon: Mayor Kar ..

Work on Safe City project to begin soon: Mayor Karachi

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan