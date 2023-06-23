Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for collective efforts by world powers to root out terrorism effectively

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday stressed that collective efforts were needed by the world powers to root out the menace of terrorism, which had affected Pakistan the most

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday stressed that collective efforts were needed by the world powers to root out the menace of terrorism, which had affected Pakistan the most.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said being a global issue, terrorism should not be seen through the prism of geopolitics.

The foreign minister regretted that after the fall of Kabul, the world powers had shifted their focus to the Ukraine conflict and the menace of terrorism remained unaddressed.

Pakistan, he added, suffered the most from terrorism as it had lost more people than the rest of the world in the fight against terror.

Exterminating terrorism and extremism was in the interest of Pakistan itself as it was the key to peace, stability and prosperity, he added.

Bilawal said first of all there was the need to bring political stability in Pakistan and then the focus should be shifted to further enhancing bilateral relations and forging partnerships with other countries, including the United States.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman himself pushed his party into a blind alley following the May 9 vandalism of military installations and martyrs' memorials due to his rigidness.

He said time and again the PTI chief was asked from the parliamentary forums to announce his disassociation from the May 9 incidents but he paid no heed and consequently his party was today in trouble. Those involved in attacking the military installations and the memorials of martyrs did not deserve any leniency, he added.

Bilawal said on May 9, the PTI protesters attacked the Jinnah House, military installations, the General Headquarters, and the monuments of martyrs.

Had such attacks been carried out in the US, the United Kingdom or any other country, their perpetrators would not have spared in the name of democracy, he remarked.

He said there was no politics, rather the May 9 incidents were acts terrorism. "The Pakistan Peoples Party will never defend those who had attacked the military installations, sensitive places and memorials of martyrs," he added.

The minister said there were provisions in the law that those involved in such heinous acts could be tried in the military courts, and it was also the responsibility of the parliament, government and judiciary to establish the writ of the state at every cost.

Bilawal said all the social media accounts of the former US president (Donald Trump) were closed after his supporters attacked the Congress, the legislature of the federal government of the United States.

He regretted that the so-called popular politician (PTI chief) also adopted the same strategy, violated the Constitution and attempted to defeat the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition in the National Assembly against him in March 2022.

On May 25, 2022, he said, the PTI launched an attack on the Federal Capital, after its chief's ouster from the Prime Minister House through a democratic and constitutional way of no-confidence motion, in the name of long march and set Islamabad on fire; besides hatching a conspiracy against the ongoing programme of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

At that time, he recalled, that the finance ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also involved in the conspiracy that was also proven by their leaked telephonic conversation.

He said in order to bring political stability to the country, the incoming government and the opposition (after the next general elections) would have to play a responsible role while sticking to the Charter of Democracy, signed by the top leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2006.

The minister stressed the need for devising a comprehensive road map for achieving political and economic stabilityby engaging the reconcilable opposition members.

He thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for allocating funds in the budget for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas; and mobilizing the available resources for instant rescue and relief of the people facing the brunt of the widespread destruction caused by the heavy rains and floods in 2022.