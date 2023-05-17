Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invites S. Korean investors to invest in different sectors of Pakistan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that there were immense opportunities for the South Korean businessmen and traders to invest in different sectors of Pakistan, including technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that there were immense opportunities for the South Korean businessmen and traders to invest in different sectors of Pakistan, including technology.

The foreign minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo who called on him, a press release said.

The foreign minister said both countries enjoyed historic and friendly ties.

He said Pakistan was providing trained human resources to South Korea in different sectors and wanted to further enhance it.

He also reiterated that Pakistan was keen to further strengthen its high-level contacts including cultural heritage cooperation with South Korea.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson, on her twitter handle, separately posted that the foreign minister expressed satisfaction over the growing bilateral economic and development cooperation between the two countries.

He also desired to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the domains of climate change, science and technology, export of skilled labour, culture and people to people contacts.