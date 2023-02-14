Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari launches global 'Automation of Power of Attorney'

UrduPoint.com

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday launched global "Automation of Power of Attorney" to facilitate overseas Pakistanis with online and upgraded consular services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday launched global "Automation of Power of Attorney" to facilitate overseas Pakistanis with online and upgraded consular services.

In a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign minister said that the future belonged to technology and its utilization would ensure enhanced performance, better service delivery and transparency.

He expressed confidence that the launch of the initiative would help the country's foreign missions in enhancing the consular services.

The foreign minister underlined the need for the launch of similar initiatives to facilitate a large number of people visiting the Foreign Office for the consular facilities.

He also lauded National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for its latest tech initiatives in the past.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik and officials of the ministry were present during the ceremony.

