ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Professor Klaus Schwab, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland.

The foreign minister thanked Klaus Schwab for Pakistan's long-standing relationship with the World Economic Forum.

He also discussed invigorating Pakistan's economy and promoting international cooperation.