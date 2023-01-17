UrduPoint.com

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Meets WEF Founder; Discusses Int'l Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets WEF founder; discusses int'l cooperation

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Professor Klaus Schwab, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland

The foreign minister thanked Klaus Schwab for Pakistan's long-standing relationship with the World Economic Forum.

He also discussed invigorating Pakistan's economy and promoting international cooperation.

