UrduPoint.com

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Prince Faisal Reaffirm Deep-rooted Pak-Saudi Fraternal Ties

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Prince Faisal reaffirm deep-rooted Pak-Saudi fraternal ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Wednesday reaffirmed the historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Wednesday reaffirmed the historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister shared pictures of his meeting with Prince Faisal on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF23), saying he was delighted to meet the Saudi FM.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Bilawal expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia's long-standing support. The two sides reiterated their resolve to deepen the bilateral cooperation in all areas.

At the invitation of the World Economic Forum (WEF) president, the foreign minister is attending the Forum's annual meeting being held from January 16-20 in Davos, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, the foreign minister posted that he also met Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Haavisto on the sidelines of WEF23 in Davos.

They discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

FB Bilawal further said that he appreciated Finland for its support at the Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva. They resolved to further enhancing relations between the two countries, particularly in trade, energy and education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Education Twitter Saudi Geneva Saudi Arabia Switzerland Finland Saud January All From

Recent Stories

IAEA Mission Starts Work at Chernobyl NPP - Grossi

IAEA Mission Starts Work at Chernobyl NPP - Grossi

2 minutes ago
 US Does Not Know Cause of Helicopter Crash in Whic ..

US Does Not Know Cause of Helicopter Crash in Which Ukraine Interior Minister Di ..

2 minutes ago
 Senior PPP worker Shamim Akhtar passes away

Senior PPP worker Shamim Akhtar passes away

2 minutes ago
 Senior US Intel Officer Says Expects Biden to Move ..

Senior US Intel Officer Says Expects Biden to Move Forward on Some Ukraine's Aid ..

5 minutes ago
 Madande gives Zimbabwe dramatic ODI victory over I ..

Madande gives Zimbabwe dramatic ODI victory over Ireland

5 minutes ago
 Police crack down on protest against east DR Congo ..

Police crack down on protest against east DR Congo force

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.